Head to Head Comparison: Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) & The Competition

Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Uwharrie Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uwharrie Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Uwharrie Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uwharrie Capital N/A N/A 72.31 Uwharrie Capital Competitors $457.33 billion $676.04 million 232.84

Uwharrie Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Uwharrie Capital. Uwharrie Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uwharrie Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Uwharrie Capital Competitors 1112 3516 3393 38 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Uwharrie Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 304.91%. Given Uwharrie Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uwharrie Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Uwharrie Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uwharrie Capital N/A N/A N/A Uwharrie Capital Competitors 31.80% 11.15% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Uwharrie Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Uwharrie Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uwharrie Capital competitors beat Uwharrie Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Uwharrie Capital

(Get Free Report)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and various consumer-type loans to individuals, including installment and mortgage loans, equity lines of credit, and overdraft checking credit. In addition, the company provides internet, mobile, and telephone banking services, as well as check and credit cards; and sells various insurance products comprising annuities, life and disability insurance, long-term care, and Medicare supplements. Further, it operates as a securities broker-dealer and a mortgage brokerage company. Additionally, the company provides trustee and portfolio management services to customers in the Charlotte Metropolitan and Uwharrie Lakes Regions. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Albemarle, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.