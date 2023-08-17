Analyzing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 26.92% 52.02% 16.85% Addex Therapeutics -592.82% -221.55% -138.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zoetis and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 7 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $227.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Zoetis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Addex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.08 billion 10.61 $2.11 billion $4.76 39.13 Addex Therapeutics $1.51 million 5.11 -$21.80 million ($1.32) -0.39

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Addex Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

