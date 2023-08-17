Comparing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.09 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 302.26 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.20%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

