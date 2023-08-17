Reviewing Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) and Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natera and Epigenomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $931.05 million 6.56 -$547.80 million ($4.82) -11.06 Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A ($3.05) -0.78

Analyst Ratings

Epigenomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epigenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natera and Epigenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 6 0 3.00 Epigenomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $70.22, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than Epigenomics.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Epigenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -54.97% -88.47% -41.19% Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born. The company's products also comprise Signatera, a ctDNA blood test for molecular residual disease assessment and surveillance of disease recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with cancer; Altera, a tissue based comprehensive genomic profiling test; Prospera to assess active rejection in patients who have undergone kidney transplantation; and Renasight, a kidney gene panel test. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Epigenomics

(Get Free Report)

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA. Its research and development activities identify suitable biomarkers in human tissue and developing and patenting the corresponding in vitro diagnostic blood tests. Epigenomics AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

