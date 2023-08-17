Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $313.25

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII stock opened at $366.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. Lennox International has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $382.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.19.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

