Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $18.58

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

