NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.78%.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.