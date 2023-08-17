Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $103.67

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $91.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 170.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

