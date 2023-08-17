ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $122.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,143 shares of company stock worth $3,984,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $35,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $17,232,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

