Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $14.60

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

