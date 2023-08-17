Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$113.47

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$113.47.
CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.9388424 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
