Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $378.09

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.09.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $358.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.54. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.