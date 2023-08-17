Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $106.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Datadog stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.46 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

