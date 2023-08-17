Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after buying an additional 512,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after purchasing an additional 273,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.33.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
