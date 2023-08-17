HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HUYA by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

