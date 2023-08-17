HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.
Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Further Reading
