Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $57.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays lowered Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.8 %

Lumentum stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

