Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Price Performance
NYSE BEN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.