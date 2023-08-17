Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

