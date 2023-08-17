Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $34.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

