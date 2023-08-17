Financial Contrast: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 7 3 0 2.18 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $125.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Arrow Financial has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 3.33 $579.15 million $10.67 9.16 Arrow Financial $160.55 million 1.88 $48.80 million $2.35 7.76

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.14% 22.93% 1.36% Arrow Financial 22.23% 10.92% 0.95%

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Arrow Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

