KeyCorp Comments on Target Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.45.

Target stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

