Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

