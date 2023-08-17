Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Trading Up 1.9 %

GNSS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

About Genasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 767,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

