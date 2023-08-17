Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Genasys Trading Up 1.9 %
GNSS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Genasys
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genasys
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.