Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE TOT opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

