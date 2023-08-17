Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

AKRO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,453,700 and have sold 200,592 shares worth $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

