Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $88.43

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

