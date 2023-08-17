General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $262.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.