Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $156.87

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

