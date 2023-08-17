Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $82.86

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.58 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

