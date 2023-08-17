Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $103.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.6 %

FND stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.