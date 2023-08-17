Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $47.10

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $80,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of EVH opened at $26.25 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.53.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

