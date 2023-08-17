Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) vs. Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Head-To-Head Review

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A Yelp 3.38% 6.46% 4.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 3 2 4 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinelawn Cemetery and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yelp has a consensus target price of $39.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.19 billion 2.42 $36.35 million $0.60 70.08

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

Yelp beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

