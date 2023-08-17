Reviewing Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) & JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jason Industries and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jason Industries and JE Cleantech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.42 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Jason Industries on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

