Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chavant Capital Acquisition and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 1 5 31 1 2.84

NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $453.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.6% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20% NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A NVIDIA $26.97 billion 39.82 $4.37 billion $1.92 226.49

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition



Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

