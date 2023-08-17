Akili (AKLI) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) is one of 217 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akili to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili 940.71% -72.28% -54.30% Akili Competitors -559.76% -293.73% -28.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akili and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 Akili Competitors 1245 3851 7963 202 2.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akili presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 246.53%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.82%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than its peers.

52.8% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Akili has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akili and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 -$7.96 million -7.21 Akili Competitors $1.23 billion $62.80 million 30.76

Akili’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akili. Akili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akili beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

