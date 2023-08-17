Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Critical Contrast

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.64 -$50.60 million ($0.65) -27.54 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.22 million 2.40 $520,000.00 $0.07 27.14

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -17.13% 3.94% 2.31% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 8.13% 14.94% 3.42%

Dividends

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.