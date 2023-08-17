Head-To-Head Analysis: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -75.60% -44.60% IN8bio N/A -133.97% -96.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and IN8bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 249.16 -$18.79 million ($1.11) -1.01 IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.23) -0.94

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 703.57%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 618.39%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than IN8bio.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics



Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About IN8bio



IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

