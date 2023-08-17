Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Financial Comparison

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Archer Aviation and Mobilicom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -99.33% -84.48% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Archer Aviation and Mobilicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.96) -3.03 Mobilicom $1.58 million 4.85 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobilicom beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

