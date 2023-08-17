Spero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

