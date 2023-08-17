Spero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
