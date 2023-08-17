Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Decreased by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

