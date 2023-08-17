Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 11,414 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.