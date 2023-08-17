Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

Featured Stories

