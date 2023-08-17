DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 50,719 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,071 put options.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

