Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical volume of 13,606 call options.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IONQ opened at $13.69 on Thursday. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.05.

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

