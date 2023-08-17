Investors Buy Large Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Put Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 168,283 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 119,134 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.