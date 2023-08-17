Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the software maker will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NSIT opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

