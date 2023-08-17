KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HR opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

