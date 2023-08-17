Reviewing Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -12.13% -68.63% -22.64% Environmental Tectonics -7.18% -16.26% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.04%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Flux Power has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $42.33 million 1.81 -$15.61 million ($0.49) -9.59 Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.17) -4.86

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Flux Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

