Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $2.89

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

