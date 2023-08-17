Financial Comparison: Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -9.61% -2.78% -1.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 5 13 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Top KingWin and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $53.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.12 million 6.52 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.97 -$101.00 million ($0.77) -65.18

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

