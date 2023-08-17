Reviewing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenkraft and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gogoro $382.83 million 1.13 -$98.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogoro.

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenkraft and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 95.56%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44%

Summary

Gogoro beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

